NOAA continues to forecast active season

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The updated outlook from NOAA for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season continues to show the likelihood of an active season. After a fast start things have been calm through the month of July but will likely begin to pick up over the next couple of weeks.

The updated forecast, which includes the 5 named storms already this season, calls for 15-21 named storms. Of those 7-10 will be hurricanes with 3-5 major hurricanes expected.

While ocean waters are a bit cooler than 2020 it still looks like wind shear will be low with a slight La Nina developing. Couple that with an active monsoon season and a period of higher activity overall that started in 1995 and this season still looks to be busy.

Take time now to gather supplies and finalize your preparations and plans in the even a storm comes this way. As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Rain chance lower than the past couple days

Low humidity and rain chances Wednesday!

Flood alerts in effect only on the Northshore!

Flood alerts in effect across WGNO viewing area!

Watching for more rain through the day

Scattered storms again today

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

88° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 88° 76°

Thursday

92° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 92° 77°

Friday

90° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 90° 78°

Saturday

90° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 90° 80°

Sunday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 90° 80°

Monday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 90° 80°

Tuesday

90° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 90° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
83°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
85°

85°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
85°

87°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

88°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
88°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
88°

88°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
88°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
88°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

84°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
80°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
80°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
79°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
79°

78°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
78°

77°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
77°

78°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
78°

80°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
80°

83°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
83°

86°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
86°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News