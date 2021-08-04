NOAA continues to forecast active season

The updated outlook from NOAA for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season continues to show the likelihood of an active season. After a fast start things have been calm through the month of July but will likely begin to pick up over the next couple of weeks.

The updated forecast, which includes the 5 named storms already this season, calls for 15-21 named storms. Of those 7-10 will be hurricanes with 3-5 major hurricanes expected.

While ocean waters are a bit cooler than 2020 it still looks like wind shear will be low with a slight La Nina developing. Couple that with an active monsoon season and a period of higher activity overall that started in 1995 and this season still looks to be busy.

Take time now to gather supplies and finalize your preparations and plans in the even a storm comes this way. As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.