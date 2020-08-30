No electricity. No water. And now Lake Charles looks at damages in the billions

LAKE CHARLES, La – It’s a city of about 80,000.

Lake Charles was hit hard by Hurricane Laura.

WGNO’s Bill Wood and photojournalist Justin Abshire, who is actually from Lake Charles, are in this corner of the state with folks still in shock.

Thousands are without power.

Thousands are without water.

Nursing homes and hospitals have no choice but to evacuate.

No official estimate on damages, but some estimates put it at close to $12 billion dollars.

Mayor Nic Hunter knows it will take a lifetime to put his city back together.

Louisiana National Guard troops are in Lake Charles to help.

President Donald Trump arrived Saturday to give his support.

Lake Charles and the people here have a history of handling and surviving hurricanes.

They will need all of that as they move to make it after Hurricane Laura.

