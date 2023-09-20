TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is tracking Hurricane Nigel and two disturbances, including one that is likely to form off Florida’s coast this weekend.

The NHC said Hurricane Nigel is holding steady as a Category 2 storm.

Nigel’s winds are near 100 mph, with higher gusts. The storm has likely reached its peak intensity and is expected to start gradually weakening late Wednesday.

Meteorologists said the storm is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday.

Nigel is located about 590 miles east-northeast of Bermuda and moving north at 16 mph. Swells from Nigel will affect Bermuda over the next few days and are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Nigel’s track (National Hurricane Center)

The NHC is monitoring a tropical wave that is located just off Africa’s West Coast.

A tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend while the system moves westward across the eastern and tropical Atlantic, the NHC said.

It has a 70 percent chance of development over the next seven days.

A non-tropical area of low pressure is expected to form east of the Florida peninsula late this week, the NHC said. Forecasters said the system could acquire some subtropical characteristics this weekend as it moves northward.

“Regardless of development, this low is likely to bring gusty winds, heavy rain, and high surf to portions of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic United States late this week and into this weekend,” the NHC said.

The system has a 30 percent chance of development over the next seven days.