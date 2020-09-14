NHC Director Ken Graham talks Sally path and surge issues

National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham talks with Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen about Hurricane Sally and impacts to Louisiana and Mississippi.
The first issue with the storm is the face that it is such a slow mover. This will mean a prolonged time frame of impacts across the northern Gulf.
Heaviest rain should still be off to the east of our area but we will be dealing with storm surge issues over the next couple of days. Coastal Mississippi through Alabama will continue to be impacted heavily by this system.