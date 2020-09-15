NHC Director Ken Graham talks Sally path and local impacts

National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham joined Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen Tuesday afternoon to discuss Hurricane Sally and the impacts it will bring along the northern Gulf coast

National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham joined Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen Tuesday afternoon to discuss Hurricane Sally and the impacts it will bring along the northern Gulf coast.

Sally continues to move extremely slowly to the north at only 2 mph. Heavy rain is spreading from Mobile to the Florida panhandle with a tornado threat through the panhandle as well.

Widespread flooding from rain will be likely for much of Alabama along and south of I-85 along with the panhandle of Florida.

Storm surge will prevent heavy rain and rising waters from draining out into the Gulf which will continue to add to the flooding inland.

For our local area the impacts will continue to be minimal. We are still seeing coastal surge flooding but overall that is about it. North winds will continue through the night as Sally remains to the east.