NHC Director Ken Graham has the latest on Hurricane Delta

NEW ORLEANS – Meteorologist Scot Pilie spoke with National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham about the latest developments with Hurricane Delta.

Delta remains a dangerous storm as it gathers strength over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to make landfall in west Louisiana within 15 to 20 miles of where Hurricane Laura made landfall just over a month ago.

While the New Orleans area is currently outside of the predicted landfall area, Graham cautions that a small course change could easily put New Orleans in Delta’s crosshairs.

Coastal communities across southern Louisiana will also have to look out for flooding.

Stay tuned to WGNO for full coverage of Hurricane Delta.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season