New day, same forecast for southeast Louisiana!

Good evening! The forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is cooler, once again, with humidity and fewer storms keeping temperatures low for July across each side of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the 80s and 90s.

Afternoon highs reached the upper 80s to 90 once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Tomorrow, again, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 50% or 60% threat of storms. Chances will be beginning to start trending down some by Sunday evening, so some good news there!

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s all week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for late July!

The tropics are currently quiet with minimal development potential into next week! We are not complaining!

Stay tuned as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available all day Sunday! Catch us live during WGNO News at 5PM and 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

78° / 78°
Rain Shower
Rain Shower 0% 78° 78°

Sunday

87° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 77% 87° 78°

Monday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 86° 77°

Tuesday

82° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 82° 77°

Wednesday

85° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 85° 78°

Thursday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 87° 79°

Friday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 86° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

78°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
78°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
80°

79°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
79°

80°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

82°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
82°

84°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
84°

85°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
85°

86°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
86°

86°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
86°

85°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
85°

84°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
84°

85°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
85°

85°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
85°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
84°

83°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
83°

83°

7 PM
Cloudy
24%
83°

82°

8 PM
Cloudy
19%
82°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

