Nearly 5,000 La. National Guardsmen ready for Hurricane Ida response

The Louisiana National Guardsmen with the 1-141 Field Artillery Battalion prepare in New Orleans ahead of Hurricane Ida, Aug. 27, 2021. In addition to 64 high-water vehicles and 61 rescue boats prepped and staged across south Louisiana, the LANG has 13 helicopters ready to support search and rescue, evacuation and recon missions as needed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Duncan Foote)

NEW ORLEANS – Nearly 5,000 Louisiana National Guardsmen are positioned and ready to carry out emergency operations in response to Hurricane Ida.

The LANG is prepared and positioned in potentially affected areas for emergency operations ahead of Hurricane Ida while continuing its COVID-19 response missions.

More than 4,900 Louisiana Guardsmen have been activated in support of current operations. In addition to 195 high-water vehicles and 73 rescue boats prepped and staged across south Louisiana, the LANG has 34 helicopters ready to support search and rescue, evacuation and recon missions as needed.

Louisiana’s Guardsmen are trained, remain ready, and are fully equipped to stand up at any moment to protect lives and property, maintain communications, and ensure the continuity of operations and government.

To help better assist coordination efforts at the local level, the LANG will have liaison officer teams in 23 parishes today and is prepared to support in other parishes as requested.

The Regional Staging Area in Tangipahoa Parish has trucks and trailers ready to deliver food and water to affected citizens after the storm has passed.

Additionally, the LANG has staged engineer work teams in three parishes to assist with assessing potentially compromised infrastructure and post-storm debris removal and route clearance, if needed.

The LANG will continue to assist the ongoing missions during the COVID-19 pandemic response, including medical support, logistics, engineering, and planning support.

To date, the LANG has:

Administered 437,364 COVID tests

Packaged over 33.9 million pounds of food

Tested 437,360 citizens at testing sites statewide

Overseen the administration of 104,591 vaccines and transported 68,244 vials of vaccine