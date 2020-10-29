Nearly 2 million without power across the South after Hurricane Zeta

A passing car’s headlights illuminate a darkened Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Hurricane Zeta passed through Wednesday leaving much of the city and metro area without power. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Nearly 2 million customers were without power across several southern states before dawn Thursday as Tropical Storm Zeta races through the region.

According to the website PowerOutage.us, about 1.8 million were without electricity in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia. Georgia has the most with more than 800,000 in the dark.

A fast-moving Zeta weakened to a tropical storm as it barreled northeast Thursday morning after ripping through Louisiana and Mississippi.

The storm raged onshore Wednesday afternoon in the small village of Cocodrie in Louisiana as a strong Category 2 and then moved swiftly across the New Orleans area and into neighboring Mississippi, bringing with it both fierce winds and storm surge.

