NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The National Hurricane Center is watching a system in the Gulf of Mexico for possible tropical development later this week.

Currently located over the central Gulf, the system appears to be a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure. NHC says it has a low chance, 20 percent, of development over the next seven days.

The environment around this system is only expected to be marginally favorable for development as it moves slowly through the eastern Gulf toward Florida.

Regardless of development, the system may produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds over portions of the Florida Peninsula later this week before it moves offshore into the Atlantic Ocean.

The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins June 1. The first named storm of the season is Arlene.

