Named storm in the Gulf possible by next week

Tracking the Tropics

A tropical wave over the Bahamas now has a 70% chance of development over the next 5 days as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico.

It is still early to in the process with this wave but at this point there is no reason to think it would not develop into at least a depression and potentially a named storm. Conditions should be relatively favorable early next week in the eastern Gulf.

Right now the biggest impacts from this look to be a locally heavy rain threat by the middle of the week. However this will need to be watched closely for the potential of additional impacts. This would be in the Tuesday through Thursday time frame.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

86° / 79°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 86° 79°

Saturday

86° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 86° 78°

Sunday

88° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 88° 78°

Monday

86° / 77°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 86° 77°

Tuesday

85° / 76°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 85° 76°

Wednesday

87° / 77°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 87° 77°

Thursday

84° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 84° 77°

