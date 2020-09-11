Named storm could impact northern Gulf next week

A tropical wave over the Bahamas Friday morning is showing signs of organization and could develop further as it moves into the Gulf this weekend or early next week

The National Hurricane Center puts the chances of development at 60% over the next 5 days.

It is still early to in the process with this wave but at this point there is no reason to think it would not develop into at least a depression and potentially a named storm. Conditions should be relatively favorable early next week in the eastern Gulf.

Right now the biggest impacts from this look to be a locally heavy rain threat by the middle of the week. However this will need to be watched closely for the potential of additional impacts. This would be in the Tuesday through Thursday time frame.

