Moss Bluff man livestreams neighborhood as Hurricane Laura approaches

Tracking the Tropics

MOSS POINT, La – Jason Tarver is broadcasting a live look at his Moss Point neighborhood as Hurricane Laura approaches.

Tarver began streaming from his home just before 10:30 a.m. on August 26. The Facebook Live stream shows two views of Tarver’s neighborhood, which is eerily quiet after residents evacuated ahead of the Category 4 storm.

The Facebook Live generated over 175 comments and nearly 100 reactions as curious viewers tune in to see what it looks like as Laura approaches.

Tarver said he plans to keep the stream going until the power goes out.

