More summertime weather in the forecast for July 1st!

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good morning! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is cooler with humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 70s and low 80s.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

This afternoon after lunch, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 50% threat of showers. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were seeing earlier this week.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s by late week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for early July!

Right now, no immediate concerns amid open waters locally! Tropical Storm Elsa has formed and will likely enter the Gulf of Mexico near the southern tip of Florida early next week. We are watching it closely!

Keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day Thursday! Catch us live during WGNO News at 11AM!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Good morning! New month, same forecast!

Scattered showers have kept some areas cooler, but is more rain on the way?

Once again, a Louisiana forecast steamy with humidity and a few storms

Wednesday shows area-wide temps reaching the upper 80s

Another summetime pattern across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana!

Hail State!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

86° / 76°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 79% 86° 76°

Friday

86° / 76°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 81% 86° 76°

Saturday

81° / 76°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 79% 81° 76°

Sunday

84° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 84° 76°

Monday

83° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 83° 76°

Tuesday

84° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 84° 77°

Wednesday

85° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 85° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
79°

81°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
81°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

84°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
84°

84°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
84°

86°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
86°

85°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
85°

84°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
79%
84°

84°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
84°

83°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
83°

83°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
82°

81°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
81°

80°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
80°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
79°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
79°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
79°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
78°

78°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
78°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
78°

78°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
78°

77°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
77°

78°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News