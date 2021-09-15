More rain in the forecast for Thursday, Friday

Tracking the Tropics

Nicholas formed early Sunday morning and is now classified as a tropical depression with 30 mile per hour winds. The system made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane overnight Tuesday in Texas. This is going to continue hardly moving. Its center is stationary in Louisiana just east of Lake Charles on radar.

The themes locally across WGNO’s viewing area continue to increase tropical moisture and heightened rain as Nicholas slowly moves out. We only have a few more heavy downpours tonight to get through before our widespread flood threat diminishes from Nicholas, itself.

A Flash Flood Watch is issued from now until Friday evening for WGNO’s entire viewing area with Coastal Flood Advisories through 7AM Thursday because additional rain chances will be behind Nicholas.

Overall, totals will likely be between 4-8+ inches in much of WGNO’s viewing area over these next few days with localized higher amounts possible. Rain chances stay consistent through much of the upcoming week beyond this system’s reach, and many spots will see locally heavy downpours that could lead to localized flash flooding with traditional drainage systems covered by debris. This is going to keep highs in the 80s. Please have a way to receive warning information on hand.

Rain chances start to come down late Thursday into this weekend. We have more information on these impacts during Good Morning New Orleans.



New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

78° / 74°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 78° 74°

Thursday

85° / 76°
Rain
Rain 65% 85° 76°

Friday

82° / 74°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 74% 82° 74°

Saturday

82° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 82° 74°

Sunday

82° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 82° 74°

Monday

82° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 82° 74°

Tuesday

85° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 85° 74°

Hourly Forecast

78°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
78°

78°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
78°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

4 AM
Showers
40%
76°

76°

5 AM
Few Showers
30%
76°

76°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

7 AM
Few Showers
32%
76°

78°

8 AM
Showers
38%
78°

81°

9 AM
Showers
44%
81°

82°

10 AM
Showers
46%
82°

84°

11 AM
Showers
49%
84°

84°

12 PM
Showers
59%
84°

84°

1 PM
Light Rain
65%
84°

84°

2 PM
Rain
65%
84°

83°

3 PM
Rain
62%
83°

82°

4 PM
Showers
56%
82°

82°

5 PM
Showers
47%
82°

82°

6 PM
Showers
42%
82°

80°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

79°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
79°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
79°

78°

11 PM
Showers
35%
78°

