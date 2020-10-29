Mississippi Power says to expect ‘multi-day’ wait before power restoration

As the outer eye wall passes by New Orleans, residents come out to assess the damage from Hurricane Zeta on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

GULFPORT, Miss. — The largest utility on the Mississippi Gulf Coast is telling customers to expect a multiple-day wait before all electricity is restored.

Mississippi Power Co. spokesperson Jeff Shepard says the unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. is assessing damage, and some of its high-voltage transmission lines have been damaged.

Shepard says the company has restored power to more than 8,000 customers, but has 83,000 for whom the lights are still out. He says Mississippi Power is unlikely to have an estimate of how long restoration will take until Friday.

“We want our customers to be prepared for a multi-day restoration effort,” Shepard said.