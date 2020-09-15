Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Weather Alerts

Download our Apps

Submit Your Weather Photos

Mississippi governor gives update on Hurricane Sally

Tracking the Tropics

by: WJTV Staff and Thao Ta

Posted: / Updated:

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, along with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), are watching the path of Hurricane Sally closely.

The slow-moving hurricane has weakened into a Category 1 storm, but the governor said it’s concerning that it’s expected to make landfall Wednesday morning close to high tide. He’s also worried the storm could shift again.

“It would not surprise me if this ticked back west,” Reeves said.

There’s still a potential of flash flooding along the Mississippi coast, even though the hurricane is expected to make landfall east of the Mississippi-Alabama line.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Weather Video

Tuesday evening weather forecast with Hank Allen

Tuesday afternoon Sally update with NHC Director Ken Graham

Latest on Hurricane Sally

1:00 AM Hurricane Sally Update

11:45 PM Hurricane Sally Update

Ken Graham talking Hurricane Sally path and storm surge issues

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

84° / 76°
Windy with clouds
Windy with clouds 20% 84° 76°

Wednesday

88° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 88° 75°

Thursday

89° / 76°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 89° 76°

Friday

84° / 72°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 84° 72°

Saturday

83° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 83° 72°

Sunday

81° / 70°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 81° 70°

Monday

78° / 70°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 78° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

7 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
81°

79°

8 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
79°

79°

9 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
79°

80°

10 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
80°

79°

11 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
79°

79°

12 AM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
79°

79°

1 AM
Cloudy/Wind
10%
79°

79°

2 AM
Cloudy/Wind
10%
79°

78°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

79°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

81°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

84°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
84°

84°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
84°

86°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
86°

87°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
87°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

87°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

87°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

Popular

Latest News

More News