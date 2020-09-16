Mississippi governor gives update after Sally makes landfall

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – In a press conference held Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves credited local and federal agencies for a quick response to Hurricane Sally after the storm impacted the Gulf Coast.
“We’ve seen the storm damage in Jackson County that knocked down power lines, trees, brought torrential flooding, and heavy winds, with thousands in Jackson County without power,” said Gov. Reeves. “Thanks to the tremendous effort, we have those numbers down below 1,600 dwellings without power.”
Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Director Greg Michel also urged people to remain vigilant as hurricane season is only halfway over.
