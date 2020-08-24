Mississippi EOC director encouraging neighbors to prepare for tropical storms

Tracking the Tropics

by: Gary Burton

Posted: / Updated:

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – With two tropical storm systems expected to impact Mississippi, neighbors in the central part of the state are also being encouraged to prepare for the storms.

Hinds County EOC Director Ricky Moore said the county his team is expecting flooding, heavy rain, strong winds and power outages from the storms. He said swift water rescue vehicles and boats are standing by.

Moore said his department is also in constant contact with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).

Relating back to Hurricane Katrina, he said it didn’t take long for the effects of the storm to impact Central Mississippi.

“We had weeks without power here. Any storm that comes through the coast of Mississippi or Louisiana coast, we usually get some weather, whether it’s heavy rain or pop-up tornadoes. It’s a severe weather event, so we will treat it as such, and people need to be prepared. Always have your emergency kit ready and your plan. Check on your elderly. And make sure everyone is prepared, because at about the middle of the week, we could start seeing some adverse weather from these storms,” explained Moore.

He said he doesn’t expect this storm to have the impact of Katrina, but they will be prepared for any worst case scenario.

