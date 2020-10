GRAND ISLE, LA – Beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 26, evacuation orders are being issued for the Town of Grand Isle.

Mayor David Camardelle called a mandatory evacuation for all campers, RV’s, and boats.

Voluntary evacuation for all others begins at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27.

Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to impact parts of the Louisiana coast as a hurricane on Wednesday and Thursday.