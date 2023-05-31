NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other leaders will meet for a press conference on Wednesday to discuss hurricane preparedness ahead of the 2023 hurricane season.

Cantrell will be joined by New Orleans Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and several other local, state and federal agencies to provide updates on New Orleans’ operational and security preparations in the event of a hurricane.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting near-normal hurricane activity this year. NOAA forecasters are predicting a range of 12 to 17 total named storms this year. Of those, five could become hurricanes, including one to four major hurricanes.

The 2023 hurricane season begins on Thursday, June 1. The press conference is expected to begin at 11:00 a.m. on May 31.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts