Marco weakens to tropical storm as Laura brings heavy rain to Cuba

Tracking the Tropics

by: WFLA and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura as they head toward the north-central Gulf.

Tropical Storm Marco

Marco was downgraded from a hurricane back to a tropical storm Sunday night as it churned in the Gulf of Mexico.

The storm is expected to approach the Louisana coast by Monday afternoon.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, Marco had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and was about 115 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River. It was moving northwest at 10 mph.

Forecasters said the storm is expected to weaken and become a tropical depression on Tuesday and dissipate on Wednesday.

The system could dump 3 to 5 inches of rain across portions of the northeast and north-central Gulf, causing flash, urban and small stream flooding.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

  • Morgan City Louisiana to Ocean Springs Mississippi
  • Lake Borgne

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

  • Intracoastal City to the Mississippi/Alabama border
  • Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans

Tropical Storm Laura

Tropical Storm Laura is growing stronger as it moves toward the U.S. Gulf Coast and is forecast to become a hurricane by Tuesday.

The storm pounded Haiti and the Dominican Republic with heavy rain over the weekend, killing 11 people, according to reports.

The storm moved over eastern Cuba late Sunday and is expected to bring heavy rainfall over eastern and central Cuba, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands Monday, which could lead to life-threatening flash and urban flooding and mudslides.

At about 5 a.m. Monday, Laura was about 175 miles east-southeast of Cayo Largo with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It was moving west-northwest at 21 mph.

The storm was expected to move over the Caribbean Sea on Monday and into the Gulf of Mexico by early Tuesday morning.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

  • Little Cayman and Cayman Brac
  • Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Guantanamo,
    Santiago de Cuba, Granma, Ciego De Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa
    Clara, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Mayabeque, La Habana, Artemisa, Pinar
    del Rio, and the Isle of Youth
  • Florida Keys from Craig Key to Key West
  • Dry Tortugas

Share this story

Weather Video

Tracking the Tropics: Monday morning update on Laura and Marco

Meteorologist Scot Pilie 10PM Marco and Laura Update

Meteorologist Scot Pilie 7PM Update

Meteorologist Scot Pilie 6PM Tracking the Tropics Update

Latest on Tropical Depression 14 and Tropical Storm Laura

Storm Update 10 p.m. Thursday for Tracking the Tropics

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

82° / 78°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 60% 82° 78°

Tuesday

87° / 81°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 87° 81°

Wednesday

86° / 80°
Windy with periods of rain
Windy with periods of rain 70% 86° 80°

Thursday

88° / 79°
Windy, with thunderstorms
Windy, with thunderstorms 80% 88° 79°

Friday

89° / 78°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 89° 78°

Saturday

90° / 78°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 60% 90° 78°

Sunday

89° / 79°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 89° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
80°

82°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

2 PM
Few Showers
40%
82°

81°

3 PM
Showers
50%
81°

82°

4 PM
Showers
60%
82°

82°

5 PM
Rain
60%
82°

82°

6 PM
Showers
60%
82°

81°

7 PM
Light Rain
60%
81°

80°

8 PM
Squalls
70%
80°

79°

9 PM
Squalls
70%
79°

79°

10 PM
Rain
80%
79°

79°

11 PM
Rain
90%
79°

79°

12 AM
Rain
80%
79°

79°

1 AM
Rain
70%
79°

79°

2 AM
Rain
70%
79°

80°

3 AM
Rain
70%
80°

80°

4 AM
Rain
60%
80°

80°

5 AM
Showers
60%
80°

79°

6 AM
Showers
60%
79°

79°

7 AM
Showers
50%
79°

81°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

Popular

Latest News

More News