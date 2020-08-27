Map: More than 190,000 without power in Louisiana, Hurricane Laura just hours from landfall

Hurricane Laura is barreling towards Southwest Louisiana, which will leave many without power.
According to PowerOutage.us, more than 10,000 people in Louisiana are currently without power, with the most being in Cameron Parish.
View a map of Louisiana outages here.
View a map of all US outages here.
