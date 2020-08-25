Mandatory evacuations still in effect for town of Jean Lafitte, Lower Lafitte, Crown Point, and Barataria

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JEAN LAFITTE, LA – The mandatoy evacuation order by the Mayor of Jean Lafitte Tim Kerner, Jr. and Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng are still in effect for the town of Jean Lafitte, Lower Lafitte, Crown Point and Barataria due to Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura.

The order went into effect at 12 p.m. on August 23.

Residents have been advised to bring vehicles, boats and campers to higher ground as the storms are expected to bring high tides and heavy rainfall to the area.

“We want to make sure residents are safe as these storms approach so we are taking all the necessary precautions to be fully prepared,” said Mayor Tim Kerner, Jr.

According to Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng, “It is so very important to plan ahead and be prepared for these storms, which are expected to bring heavy rain, winds, storm surge and flooding to our area, especially in the lower lining areas of the Parish outside of the levee protection system. We ask all residents of Jefferson Parish to prepare and stay weather aware.”

