Mandatory evacuations ordered in Jean Lafitte, Lower Lafitte, Crown Point, and Barataria

JEFFERSON PARISH, LA – Mayor of Jean Lafitte Tim Kerner, Jr. and Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng have issued a mandatory evacuation for the town of Jean Lafitte, Lower Lafitte, Crown Point and Barataria due to Tropical Storm Zeta.

The order goes into effect at 6 a.m. CST on Wednesday, October 28.

Convection is quickly redeveloping around the center of Zeta this evening. If this trend continues overnight we could be looking at a strong category one storm by tomorrow.

The next 12 hours will be critical to see how much this can redevelop.

