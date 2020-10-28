Mandatory evacuations of Zone 1 of Terrebonne Parish

Due to the potential of 4 to 6 feet of storm surge outside of the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District’s Morganza to the Gulf Levee System and the coastal areas of Terrebonne Parish by Hurricane Zeta, Parish President Gordon Dove and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet have implemented a MANDATORY EVACUATION of Zone 1 of Terrebonne Parish which includes the following areas effective today at 10 AM:

Zone 1

All areas south of the Pointe-aux-Chenes Floodgate

All areas south of the Bayou Terrebonne Floodgate in Lower Montegut

All of Isle de Jean Charles

All areas south of the Bayou Petit Caillou Floodgate including Cocodrie

All areas south of the Morganza to the Gulf levee road ramp on Four Point Road in Lower Dulac

All areas south of the Lower Dularge Floodgate

A VOLUNTARY EVACUATION of the Pointe-aux-Chenes area of Zone 2 AND all residents living in manufactured homes in Zone 2 which includes the communities of Lower Dularge, Dulac, Chauvin, Montegut, and Pointe aux Chenes was put in place today at 10 AM.

All interests in the areas of evacuation are strongly urged to comply with this mandatory and voluntary evacuation order due the projected storm surge and very strong and potentially damaging winds in the parish.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Department began enforcing a curfew Tuesday evening for those areas outside of the Morganza Levee System and beyond closed flood gates. The curfew will be in effect until further notice.

The Houma Municipal Auditorium located at 800 Verret Street in Houma opened as an evacuation shelter at 10 AM this morning and will remain open as needed. Evacuees are should bring sufficient food, water, bedding, baby formula, medicine and supplies to last 3 days.

If transportation to Houma Municipal Auditorium is required, please call (985) 873-6357 to arrange pick-up. Household pets brought to the Auditorium will be registered with the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter and kept there until reunited with owner.

The parish Solid Waste Department will resume normal curbside garbage pick-up on Thursday, October 29th. Commercial trash/garbage drop off at the Ashland Land Fill has been suspended until further notice. Grapple trucks are on standby if needed during the day and evening on Wednesday, October 28th.

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Offices closed at noon today and will remain closed through Friday, October 30th. The 32nd Judicial Court System and the Terrebonne Parish Assessor’s Office and the Clerk of Court Office all closed at noon today (Wednesday). No decision has been made on reopening at this time. City Court closed at noon today and will reopen Friday.

All public and parochial schools in Terrebonne Parish closed today. A decision will be made later regarding opening the schools on Thursday and Friday.

The Good Earth Transit System suspended services today at 12:30 PM, but will continue to offer transportation services to the designated shelter until wind and road conditions make transportation unsafe.

The Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District has closed all floodgates and road gates in the parish.

The Parish Public Works Department suspended operation of all parish-operated movable bridges at noon today and will inspect and reopen these bridges at 6 AM, Thursday. These bridges will be closed to marine interests during this time.

The Food Bank is closed Wednesday, October 28th.

The Parish is continuing to monitor Hurricane Zeta and its effects. Updates will be provided as needed.

“Terrebonne Parish is prepared for the impacts of this storm,” stated Parish President Dove. “We have shored up areas of our levees where needed and will continue to monitor the situation during the storm.” He added that the public will be provided with critical information concerning developments that impact the parish and public safety during the storm.