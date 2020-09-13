Severe Weather Tools

Mandatory evacuations in Bay St. Louis, Diamondhead, and Waveland

The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency in coordination with the Hancock County Board of Supervisors, and Cities of Bay St. Louis, Diamondhead, and Waveland, have issued a mandatory evacuation.

The mandatory order goes into effect on Monday, September 14, at 7:00 a.m.

This evacuation is for all low lying areas, residents living on rivers, river inlets, bayous, creeks, and in travel trailers, modular homes, mobile homes, homes under construction and or partially constructed homes.

The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency in coordination with the American Red Cross
and the MS Department of Human Services will be opening the following shelter on Monday,
September 14, 2020 at 7:00 a.m.

  • Kiln Shelter – 18320 HWY 43, Kiln, MS 39556
    • Please make sure to bring all items to be self-contained (bedding, medications, personal hygiene items, drinks and snacks).
    • Pets will not be allowed in the General Population Shelters.

For further information, contact the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942.

