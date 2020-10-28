Mandatory evacuation for low lying areas of Hancock County

Tracking the Tropics

Hurricane evacuation route sign – seen in Dover, Delaware

NEW ORLEANS – Low lying areas of Hancock County in Mississippi are under a mandatory evacuation order as Hurricane Zeta approaches landfall.

The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency announced the evacuation order at 8:30 a.m. on October 28. The order took effect immediately.

The areas under evacuation include Shoreline Park, North Beach and South Beach Boulevard in Bay St. Louis and Waveland, the south side of Diamondhead, Clermont Harbor, Lakeshore, Ansley/Heron Bay, Perlington, Harbor Drive, Chapman Road, and Jourdan River Drive.

