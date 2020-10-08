Mandatory Evacuation below the Morganza levee system on Thursday

Tracking the Tropics
Posted: / Updated:
terrebonne-seal-alt

TERREBONNE PARISH – Sheriff Tim Soignet advises that all areas south of the Morganza to the Gulf levee and gate system will be under a curfew order starting Thursday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. Anyone who is not a resident of those areas will be barred from entry, until further notice.

There is a mandatory evacuation south of the Morganza and a voluntary evacuation for all of Pointe-aux-Chenes starting at 3 p.m. Thursday, ordered by Parish President Gordon Dove.

A shelter will be opened at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center at 3 p.m. Thursday. The parish says that evacuees should bring enough food, water, bedding, baby formula, medicine, and hygiene supplies to last 3 days. Transportation to the shelter can be arranged by calling (985) 873-6357. Pets can be brought to the Civic Center for registration and will be kept at the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter.

“My deputies will ensure that properties in evacuation areas are protected,” Sheriff Soignet said. “Deputies are working double shifts beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday.” Sheriff Soignet advises that anyone who will be relocating temporarily due to Hurricane Delta should refrain from announcing their intentions on social media. “We will do everything we can to protect you but please make wise decisions about sharing your plans,” Sheriff Soignet said.

The Sheriff’s clerical offices will be closed Thursday and Friday. If the Sheriff’s Office assistance is needed call (985) 876-2500.

“We are fortunate that this storm appears to be tracking further to the west than initially anticipated,” Sheriff Soignet said. “But with a possibility of storm surges in excess of seven feet, evacuating for those in sensitive areas is a must. We will not be able to guarantee that emergency help can reach anyone south of the Morganza quickly if those predictions hold true.”

Share this story

Weather Video

10 PM Wednesday Delta update

5 PM Wednesday weather update with Hank Allen

Latest on Hurricane Delta

Hurricane Delta expected to make landfall in Louisiana Friday.

Tuesday night weather update

WGNO News at 5 p.m.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

86° / 77°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 86° 77°

Thursday

86° / 77°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 86° 77°

Friday

83° / 75°
Windy, with thunderstorms
Windy, with thunderstorms 80% 83° 75°

Saturday

87° / 72°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 87° 72°

Sunday

87° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 87° 72°

Monday

89° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 89° 70°

Tuesday

82° / 64°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 82° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

78°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
78°

78°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

80°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

81°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

83°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
83°

82°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

85°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
85°

82°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
82°

82°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
82°

82°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

82°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

80°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

80°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

Popular

Latest News

More News