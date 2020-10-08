Mandatory Evacuation below the Morganza levee system on Thursday

TERREBONNE PARISH – Sheriff Tim Soignet advises that all areas south of the Morganza to the Gulf levee and gate system will be under a curfew order starting Thursday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. Anyone who is not a resident of those areas will be barred from entry, until further notice.

There is a mandatory evacuation south of the Morganza and a voluntary evacuation for all of Pointe-aux-Chenes starting at 3 p.m. Thursday, ordered by Parish President Gordon Dove.

A shelter will be opened at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center at 3 p.m. Thursday. The parish says that evacuees should bring enough food, water, bedding, baby formula, medicine, and hygiene supplies to last 3 days. Transportation to the shelter can be arranged by calling (985) 873-6357. Pets can be brought to the Civic Center for registration and will be kept at the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter.

“My deputies will ensure that properties in evacuation areas are protected,” Sheriff Soignet said. “Deputies are working double shifts beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday.” Sheriff Soignet advises that anyone who will be relocating temporarily due to Hurricane Delta should refrain from announcing their intentions on social media. “We will do everything we can to protect you but please make wise decisions about sharing your plans,” Sheriff Soignet said.

The Sheriff’s clerical offices will be closed Thursday and Friday. If the Sheriff’s Office assistance is needed call (985) 876-2500.

“We are fortunate that this storm appears to be tracking further to the west than initially anticipated,” Sheriff Soignet said. “But with a possibility of storm surges in excess of seven feet, evacuating for those in sensitive areas is a must. We will not be able to guarantee that emergency help can reach anyone south of the Morganza quickly if those predictions hold true.”