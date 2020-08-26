Major Hurricane Laura to bring catastrophic impacts to southwest Louisiana

Hurricane Laura was upgraded to a major storm Wednesday morning with winds of 115 mph. This actually could become a category 4 storm briefly before making landfall as a 3.

For our area in southeast Louisiana we are going to be seeing coastal flooding as the main issue followed by tropical downpours and a tornado threat. Wind should not be a big factor.

Look for storm surge potential of 4-7 feet along the coast west of the mouth of the river to Terrebonne parish. Other areas we will see 2-4 feet of surge potential.

Heavy downpours will be possible today but especially on Thursday. This could lead to isolated areas of flash flooding, along with an isolated tornado threat. Look for rain chances to remain high through the week.

Overall we will not see anything devastating in our immediate viewing area. However this will be a potentially catastrophic storm for the southwest part of the state, and residents there need to heed any evacuation orders and get out.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season