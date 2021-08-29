Major Hurricane Ida nearing landfall just off of the Louisiana coastline

Landfall of catastrophic Category 4 Hurricane Ida is only hours away. The storm is now under 60 miles SSW of the Mississippi River. Max sustained winds of 150mph, moving NW at 13mph. If you’re in coastal SE LA, extreme wind warning issued. Hunker down in most interior room. Away from windows. Protect head. Destructive winds moving onshore. Power outages becoming more numerous across the Southshore. Spots will be without power for weeks.

Lightning detected in the eyewall indicating robust, rapid deepening. This will be a life altering storm for southeast Louisiana.



Conditions have already deteriorated. Grand Isle is completely in the dark, this is only going to continue with power outages spreading inland.



Landfall expected along Lafourche/Terrebonne Parish. Remember, impacts WILL extend outside of the cone, well east of the center. Be prepared for a rough ride from now until 6:00 a.m. Monday.

New storm surge projections for #Ida. 12-16′ of inundation above normally dry ground from Port Fourchon to Mouth of Mississippi.



10-15+” amounts likely in spots. Power outages likely with 80-115mph gusts in metro New Orleans on current track. Higher gusts with any shift in the track closer to New Orleans. Be ready to help your neighbors clean up. We will get though this.



This storm is going to be a disaster for many in south-central Louisiana, coastal south Louisiana, southeast Louisiana. Some locations could be without power for weeks. Dangerous, destructive winds where the eyewall comes onshore. National Hurricane Center has the system making landfall as a Category 4 with 150 mph winds at landfall. Gusts above 140+ in parts of Terrebonne/Lafourche/lower Jefferson Parishes.



Hurricane force sustained winds will go inland 75-100 miles from the coast near landfall. Donaldsonville to Baton Rouge to Hammond will likely see extensive wind damage, trees down, power outages.



From Baton Rouge to Houma to New Orleans to Slidell, you should be prepared for significant impacts. If you’re in low lying area that floods, we will have significant heavy rain & tornado threat in southeast Louisiana.