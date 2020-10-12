Louisiana officials announce 2nd death in storm

Grace Belaire, 7, and her brother, Mason, 5, look for worms and tadpoles in their driveway after Hurricane Delta pushed water around their home in southwest Louisiana on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (Chris Granger/The Advocate via AP)

Lucas Simon surveys the damage to his house along Lake Arthur the day after Hurricane Delta on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Simon, who is a crawfish, soybean, rice, and cattle farmer said he lost three cows because of mosquitoes following Hurricane Laura. (Chris Granger/The Advocate via AP)

A lineman works to restore power in Gloster, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, after Hurricane Delta struck parts of Mississippi overnight. (Matt Williamson/The Enterprise-Journal via AP)

Carey Blackmon, left, and Jerry Veal fist bump as Larry arrives to help Blackmon and others clean up Jerry’s brother’s house in Gloster, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, after a tree fell on it during Hurricane Delta. (Matt Williamson/The Enterprise-Journal via AP)

Pieces of an oak tree are piled in a trailer Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, after the tree fell on the home of Larry Veal in Gloster, Miss., during Hurricane Delta. (Matt Williamson/The Enterprise-Journal via AP)

Carey Blackmon cuts an oak tree after it fell on the home of Larry Veal, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Gloster, Miss., during Hurricane Delta. (Matt Williamson/The Enterprise-Journal via AP)

Larry Veal Jr. hauls a way a piece of an oak tree after Hurricane Delta dropped a tree on his family’s house, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Gloster, Miss. (Matt Williamson/The Enterprise-Journal via AP)

Members of the Veal family clean up on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, after Hurricane Delta dropped a tree on their house in Gloster, Miss. (Matt Williamson/The Enterprise-Journal via AP)

A lineman works to restore power Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, after Hurricane Delta knocked out power in Gloster, Miss. (Matt Williamson/The Enterprise-Journal via AP)

Houses surrounded by flood waters are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta Saturday Oct. 10, 2020, in Welsh, La. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

A debris field, fallen tree and structure damage are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta Saturday Oct. 10, 2020, in Gueydan, La. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

A large section of a fallen fence is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta Saturday Oct. 10, 2020, near Lake Arthur, La. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

A flooded recreational area is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta Saturday Oct. 10, 2020, in Iowa, La. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

Water surrounds houses with tarps in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta, Saturday Oct. 10, 2020, in Iowa, La. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

Louisiana officials have announced a second death from Hurricane Delta.

A 70-year-old woman in Iberia Parish died in a fire likely caused by a natural gas leak following damage from the storm, the state Department of Health said Sunday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said earlier Sunday that an 86-year-old man from St. Martin Parish died in a fire that started after he refueled a power generator in a shed.

Delta made landfall Friday evening in southwest Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane and then began weakening quickly over land.

It came weeks after Hurricane Laura battered the same region. Laura claimed 32 lives, though only seven of the deaths came the day that the hurricane struck. Many others were caused by carbon monoxide poisoning from generators.