Louisiana included in “Cone of Uncertainty” for 8th time during Hurricane Season 2020

Anticipate a quiet night tonight before clouds will be beginning to increase. Rain chances are area-wide possibilities Tuesday afternoon on radar. Overall, the forecast for New Orleans, locally, remains mild tomorrow to mid-week. One weak trough and front will push through by Tuesday evening, bringing humidity and temperatures down minimally.



This is your reminder Hurricane Season 2020 will not end until November 30th! Even throughout early November, Eta continues after a recent landfall near the Florida Keys within 24 hours.



As of today, the National Hurricane Center’s latest track has jogged slightly west to just barely include Louisiana in its cone of uncertainty for the 8th time this season. We’ll continue to watch for potential impacts by this upcoming weekend but have no concerns right now. Plus, we continue watching yet another couple disturbances for formation potential.



These could be becoming named eventually, but right now, no local threats across our area are expected.

National Hurricane Center meteorologists give them the moderate to high 50-80 percent chances of development over five days.



We are just one named system away from breaking 2005’s record for most named storms within a single season.



Caribbean environments do support intensification on tap. Until Theta actually forms, if ever, track plus classification will stay tough to pinpoint.



Good news? Water temperatures have cooled significantly between Hurricanes Zeta and Eta’s upwelling as well as a few cold fronts impacting New Orleans.



Water temperatures, nonetheless, support tropical development, but such cooler water should hinder rapid intensification in very little time, possibly weakening any system that does organize.



