Louisiana Delta Community College closing campuses on Thursday, August 27

by: Jonathan Freeman

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe-Louisiana Delta Community College is closing all campuses on Thursday, August 27, 2020, as a precaution for students and staff.

This closure comes as reports indicate that citizens may not be able to move about as Hurricane Laura could have widespread impact.

“Classes and campuses will resume normal scheduling on Friday, August 28th,” says Chris Broadwater, interim chancellor at LDCC. “During this time I encourage all of our faculty, staff and students to stay safe, help your neighbors, and keep the rest of our state in your prayers.”

LDCC has campuses in Bastrop, Jonesboro, Lake Providence, Monroe, Ruston, Tallulah, West Monroe, and Winnsboro.

