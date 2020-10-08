Louisiana bracing for Hurricane Delta

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says, now is not the time to let your guard down as the state braces for Hurricane Delta.



Louisiana will weather yet another storm and the Governor says, no matter how big or small, preparation is key.



“We shouldn’t get too fixated on any of this but we should all be aware that the storm is coming, that it’s going to be a very serious storm” said Edwards.



Officials say, you should prepare as if you’re going to be alone for the first 72 hours and as if the storm is one category higher than expected.



“Even it were to weaken to that point the wind damage will still be extensive the surge will still be at the same levels. The rainfall will still be at the same level, all of the threats will still be there” said Benjamin Schott, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service of New Orleans.



Delta’s wind speed could drop but that doesn’t mean it won’t have the same impact.



“No one is going to notice the difference really between 100 mile per hour wind and 110 mile per hour winds. They’re going to knock down tree, power lines are going to come down, it’s going to do significant damage” says Schott.



Whether you’re in the cone or out. the governor says, everyone should adhere to the safety warnings.



“I’m not just speaking to Louisiana residents in the coastal area of our state. We’re speaking to everybody in the state of Louisiana today” said Edwards.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction