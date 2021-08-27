LIVE at 3:30 PM: Gov. Edwards discusses Louisiana’s response to Tropical Storm Ida

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ida: 10:00 p.m., August 26, 2021

BATON ROUGE, La. — On Friday afternoon, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference to update residents about storm preparations and response, as Ida nears.

The press conference will be streamed here.

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center Friday morning has Ida making landfall as a category 3 storm with winds of 115 mph.

Those in the WGNO viewing area should expect significant impacts from this storm. Right now most of the coast is forecast at 7-11 feet, which means flooding is likely outside the levee system.

One of the other big issues with Ida will be the heavy rain. Look for a potential of 10-15 inches across the area with isolated higher amounts possible.

Wind speeds will be gusting into the 80s and 90s as this storm moves through. That combined with heavy rain amounts means power outages will be likely. If you are staying home you should prepare for several days if not more than a week without power.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Our Ida coverage continues into Friday with more rain on the way

WGNO News at 10 p.m.

Tropical Storm Ida bringing lots of local rain

TD9 path to Louisiana, start getting ready

Rain chances stay high, watching for tropical development in the Gulf

Rainy Thursday on the way, closely watching Invest 99-L!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

82° / 80°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 87% 82° 80°

Saturday

88° / 81°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 71% 88° 81°

Sunday

82° / 78°
Thunderstorms/Wind
Thunderstorms/Wind 98% 82° 78°

Monday

83° / 78°
Thunderstorms/Wind
Thunderstorms/Wind 86% 83° 78°

Tuesday

86° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 94% 86° 79°

Wednesday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 88° 78°

Thursday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 88° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

9 AM
Showers
41%
79°

80°

10 AM
Cloudy
21%
80°

81°

11 AM
Showers
65%
81°

81°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
79%
81°

80°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
80°

82°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
82°

81°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
89%
81°

81°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
81°

82°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
82°

81°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
81°

81°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
81°

81°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
81°

81°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
81°

82°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
82°

81°

11 PM
Showers
40%
81°

81°

12 AM
Showers
40%
81°

81°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

81°

2 AM
Few Showers
34%
81°

81°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

81°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

81°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
81°

81°

7 AM
Showers
43%
81°

83°

8 AM
Showers
35%
83°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News