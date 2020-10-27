List of schools and businesses closed ahead of Hurricane Zeta

Hurricane Zeta is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana Coast on Wednesday afternoon. In preparation for storm related damage, the following schools and businesses will be closed:
- Washington Parish Schools will be closed tomorrow due to the weather.
- Municipal and Traffic Court of New Orleans will be closed on Wednesday, October 28
- All STPPS Schools and offices will be closed Wednesday, October 28, including the STPPS Virtual School
- Southern University at New Orleans will close Wednesday, October 28 and resume regular hours of operation on Thursday, October 29th, if weather permits
- Northlake Christian School will be closed and all campus events cancelled for Wednesday, 10/28/20. All classes will resume on Thursday 10/29/20
- All Delgado Community College locations except the Maritime Training Center will be closed on Wednesday, October 28. There will be no classes, activities or work on Wednesday, including remote, online and virtual activities.
- Terrebonne General Medical Center will be closing our clinics offices at 12 noon, ending Hospital visiting hours at 2 pm, and having all elective surgical and interventional cases performed before 12 noon unless emergent.
- All River Parishes Community College campuses will move to virtual learning and remote working on Wednesday, October 28, 2020
- All Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of New Orleans will conduct remote or virtual learning on Wednesday, October 28
- All FirstLine Schools (Samuel J. Green Charter School, Arthur Ashe Charter School, Langston Hughes Academy, Phillis Wheatley Community School, and FirstLine Live Oak Charter School) will do distance learning Wednesday, October 28th.
- The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority will suspend all bus, streetcar, and ferry services beginning at noon on Wednesday, October 28th. All transit operations will remain suspended until further notice and until it is deemed safe for service to resume
- NOLA Public Schools (NOLA-PS) will cancel all in-person learning on Wednesday, October 28. Schools will directly inform families of their individual plans for what programming may be offered remotely, due to the weather. Families should contact their schools for the latest information. NOLA-PS central office will not be staffed after noon tomorrow, Wednesday, October 28. Food service will not be offered to families for pick-up Wednesday, October 28.
- St. Katharine Drexel Preparatory School will be OPEN for VIRTUAL LEARNING ONLY on Wednesday, October 28
- Nunez Community College instruction and services will be remote on Wednesday, Oct. 28. Students will attend classes virtually and all personnel will telework.
- All St. Charles Parish Public School buildings and the School Board Office will be closed on Wednesday, October 28. Students and employees should not physically report to their school or work site. Although buildings will be closed, learning will continue for all pre-k through 12th grade students as teachers will provide learning activities for students to complete. Completion of these activities is required and will be used to document attendance
- All St. John the Baptist Parish Public Schools and offices will be closed on Wednesday, Oct. 28. Virtual learning will be offered to all scholars. Kindergarten-3rd grade scholars will be given work packets to be completed on Wednesday. Scholars unable to complete assignments will be given the opportunity to make up missed work.
- Nicholls State University classes will go virtual on Wednesday, Oct. 28, and Thursday, Oct. 29 due to the threat of inclement weather from Tropical Storm Zeta. Classes will operate under the guidelines of Nicholls Virtual Campus.
- Jefferson Parish Schools will conduct remote learning tomorrow, Wednesday, October 28 for all students. All on-campus before and after-school activities will be cancelled since school and administration buildings will be closed. Schools will communicate remote learning plans directly with families.
- Closure of all Catholic schools in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux Wednesday
- St. Bernard Parish School buildings will be closed for in-person learning Wednesday, October 28, 2020. However, all students will continue at-home learning. Students in 3rd-12th who have internet connectivity will be given a device and should access all learning materials through the district’s online platforms by clicking the CLEVER link on the websites. Students who do not have access to internet and those students in grades K-2nd will be given a paper and pencil assignment. Those students in the district’s Virtual Learning Program are to continue their coursework.
- Trinity Episcopal School will be closed October 28
- Northshore Technical Community College will move to remote work and learning on Wednesday, October 28th
- All St. Charles Parish government buildings will be closed Wednesday, October 28
- University of New Orleans – No in-person instruction will take place on campus. Students and employees should shelter in place, and only essential employees should report to campus. All other employees should telework. The Earl K. Long Library and the Recreation & Fitness Center will close at noon on Wednesday. At this point, Campus Dining will continue with regular operations.
- The University of Holy Cross will be closed on Wednesday, October 28 due to incoming Hurricane Zeta. As the campus will be in complete lock down, only essential personnel and residents can remain on campus.