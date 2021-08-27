LIST: Evacuation protocols in place for Southern Louisiana

Listed below are the existing evacuation plans for Southern Louisiana and Mississippi. This page will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

JEFFERSON PARISH

Voluntary evacuation issued for the towns of Jean Lafitte, Lower Lafitte, Crown Point and Barataria due to Tropical Storm Ida. The order goes into effect at 9:30 a.m. CST Friday, August 27, 2021. Residents are advised to bring vehicles, boats and campers to higher ground as the storm is expected to bring high tides and heavy rainfall to the area.

LAFOURCHE PARISH

Lafourche Parish Government will enact a mandatory evacuation for all of Lafourche Parish starting at 5 A.M. tomorrow (Saturday, August 28).

Lafourche Parish Shelters will open at Noon on 8/28/2021. The two shelters will be Central Lafourche High School and Thibodaux High School. Temperatures will be checked upon entry, and a mask must be worn while inside the facility. Anyone bringing pets must have them in their own crate to be placed in a separate part of the shelter.

PLAQUEMINES PARISH

Effective immediately, a MANDATORY EVACUATION IS in effect from the Highway 23 Floodgate in Oakville to Venice on the Westbank and the entire Eastbank. Officials will be closing the Highway 23 Floodgate in Oakville by Captain Larry’s on Saturday, August 28th @ 7pm.

ST. BERNARD PARISH

The Caernarvon Sector Gate will be closing at 6:45pm. This will be the last opportunity to seek safe harbor at this location. All mariners in this area should seek safe harbor immediately.

ST. CHARLES PARISH

Mandatory evacuation in place for entire parish.

Evacuation begins Friday, August 27th at 1:00 p.m.For residents in need, assisted evacuations will begin Saturday and should only be used as a last resort. Anyone needing to use assisted evacuation must call the Emergency Operations Center at 985-783-5050 on Friday, August 27.

All government buildings and the courthouse will be closed Monday, August 30 and will remain closed until storm damage is assessed.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH

Encourages any residents below Hwy 22 and low lying areas make an evacuation plan. Shelters in Hammond, Amite, and Kentwood will be open tomorrow. Please use the shelters as a last resort as COVID protocols will be in place.

TERREBONNE PARISH

Mandatory evacuation of Zone 1 and Zone 2 of Terrebonne Parish effective Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 12 p.m.

These zones include all areas south of Pointe-aux-Chenes Road on Hwy 55, Pointe-aux Chenes, Chauvin south of Hwy 58, Grand Caillou, and Dulac south of the Combon Bridge and Dularge south of Marmande Canal. This includes all areas south of the Morganza levee system. This mandatory evacuation includes all mobile homes and RVs. A voluntary evacuation for Zones 3 and 4 will go into effect also at noon Saturday. An evacuation shelter will open at 6:00 p.m., Saturday, August 28 at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss.

Effective Saturday, August 28 at 10:00 a.m., a mandatory evacuation is in place for all low-lying areas, residents living on rivers, river inlets, bayou creeks, and in travel trailers, modular homes or mobile

homes, homes under construction and/or partially constructed homes.

The low lying areas include but are not limited to the following: Shoreline Park (East & West side of HWY

603), North Beach – Cedar Point, South Beach BLVD – Bay St. Louis & Waveland, South Side of Diamondhead,

Clermont Harbor, Lakeshore, Ansley/Heron Bay, Pearlington, Harbor Drive, Chapman Road, Jourdan River

Drive.

The Kiln Shelter will be open at 10:00 a.m. for displaced residents. The shelter is located at 18320 Hwy 43, Kiln, MS, 39556.

Please make sure to bring all items to be self-contained (bedding, medications, personal hygiene

items, drinks and snacks). Pets will not be allowed in the General Population Shelters.

For further information, contact the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942.