Likely Tropical Storm Sally to move in midweek

Tropical depression 19 is currently move across the southern part of the Florida peninsula. This will likely strengthen to tropical storm Sally by the end of the weekend. At that point the forecast brings the storm to the northwest right over southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

The biggest impacts with this system look to be rain depending on where the center goes. If it does strengthen a bit more then wind and surge could be an issue as well.

It does look like a system where the heaviest rains will be a bit east of the center. On the current forecast this would keep them just east of our area. However a small shift to the west could mean significant rainfall flooding potential across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

You can see that the forecast model has a pretty sharp cut-off of the heavy rain, but some areas in southern Mississippi receive over 7 inches. This will have to be watched closely and will likely be the main threat as the storm moves slowly inland.

Wind could also be a threat across southeast Louisiana as the center moves overhead, especially with a little strengthening.

Please stay aware of conditions through the week and follow us on WGNO.