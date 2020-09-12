Likely Tropical Storm Sally to move in midweek

Tracking the Tropics

Tropical depression 19 is currently move across the southern part of the Florida peninsula

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical depression 19 is currently move across the southern part of the Florida peninsula. This will likely strengthen to tropical storm Sally by the end of the weekend. At that point the forecast brings the storm to the northwest right over southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

The biggest impacts with this system look to be rain depending on where the center goes. If it does strengthen a bit more then wind and surge could be an issue as well.

It does look like a system where the heaviest rains will be a bit east of the center. On the current forecast this would keep them just east of our area. However a small shift to the west could mean significant rainfall flooding potential across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

You can see that the forecast model has a pretty sharp cut-off of the heavy rain, but some areas in southern Mississippi receive over 7 inches. This will have to be watched closely and will likely be the main threat as the storm moves slowly inland.

Wind could also be a threat across southeast Louisiana as the center moves overhead, especially with a little strengthening.

Please stay aware of conditions through the week and follow us on WGNO.

Share this story

Weather Video

WGNO News at 10 p.m.

WGNO News at 6 p.m.

Potential storm in the Gulf next week

Friday 9-11 11 AM weather update

Gulf development possible into next week

Friday 9-11 morning weather update

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

85° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 85° 79°

Sunday

89° / 79°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 89° 79°

Monday

86° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 86° 78°

Tuesday

82° / 76°
Windy, with thunderstorms
Windy, with thunderstorms 90% 82° 76°

Wednesday

85° / 76°
Windy with scattered thunderstorms
Windy with scattered thunderstorms 60% 85° 76°

Thursday

86° / 76°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 86° 76°

Friday

85° / 75°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 85° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
82°

84°

12 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
70%
84°

85°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
85°

84°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

83°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

83°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
83°

83°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
83°

83°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

82°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

81°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

81°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

81°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

80°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

80°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

Popular

Latest News

More News