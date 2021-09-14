Less rain in the forecast for Wednesday as Nicholas moves out

Nicholas formed early Sunday morning and is now classified as a tropical depression with 35 mile per hour winds. The system made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane overnight in Texas. This is going to continue slowly moving. Its center is still in Texas near Port Allen on radar.

The system will move inland in eastern Texas before curving east towards southern Louisiana. The latest track brings it a bit more south, so it will weaken in intensity before turning north into central Louisiana.

The themes locally across WGNO’s viewing area will be increased tropical moisture and heightened rain along Nicholas’ center and east of wherever its center tracks further inland overnight tonight. We only have a few more heavy downpours tonight to get through before our flood threat diminishes Wednesday.

Brief-weak spin ups will be another isolated concern Tuesday and early Wednesday. A Flash Flood Watch is issued from Tuesday morning until Thursday morning for WGNO’s entire viewing area.

Overall, totals will likely be between 4-8+ inches in much of WGNO’s viewing area over these next few days with localized higher amounts possible from Nicholas. Rain chances stay consistent through much of the upcoming week beyond this system’s reach, and many spots will see locally heavy downpours that could lead to localized flash flooding with traditional drainage systems covered by debris. This is going to keep highs in the 80s. Please have a way to receive warning information on hand.

Tornadoes and river flooding are a concern, as well for just a while longer. Rain chances start to come down late Thursday into this weekend. We have more information on these impacts during Good Morning New Orleans.

Tuesday

77° / 75°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 77° 75°

Wednesday

81° / 75°
Rain
Rain 92% 81° 75°

Thursday

85° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 65% 85° 75°

Friday

84° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 77% 84° 74°

Saturday

83° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 83° 74°

Sunday

82° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 82° 74°

Monday

83° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 83° 74°

77°

11 PM
Rain
59%
77°

77°

12 AM
Rain
70%
77°

77°

1 AM
Rain
100%
77°

77°

2 AM
Rain
100%
77°

77°

3 AM
Heavy Rain
100%
77°

77°

4 AM
Heavy Rain
100%
77°

76°

5 AM
Rain
89%
76°

76°

6 AM
Rain
92%
76°

77°

7 AM
Rain
83%
77°

77°

8 AM
Rain
75%
77°

79°

9 AM
Rain
76%
79°

80°

10 AM
Rain
88%
80°

81°

11 AM
Rain
80%
81°

81°

12 PM
Rain
92%
81°

80°

1 PM
Rain
86%
80°

81°

2 PM
Rain
89%
81°

81°

3 PM
Rain
91%
81°

80°

4 PM
Rain
86%
80°

80°

5 PM
Rain
83%
80°

80°

6 PM
Rain
74%
80°

79°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
84%
79°

78°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
79%
78°

77°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
77°

77°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
77°

