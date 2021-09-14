Less rain in the forecast for Wednesday as Nicholas moves out

Nicholas formed early Sunday morning and is now classified as a tropical depression with 35 mile per hour winds. The system made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane overnight in Texas. This is going to continue slowly moving. Its center is still in Texas near Port Allen on radar.

The system will move inland in eastern Texas before curving east towards southern Louisiana. The latest track brings it a bit more south, so it will weaken in intensity before turning north into central Louisiana.

The themes locally across WGNO’s viewing area will be increased tropical moisture and heightened rain along Nicholas’ center and east of wherever its center tracks further inland overnight tonight. We only have a few more heavy downpours tonight to get through before our flood threat diminishes Wednesday.

Brief-weak spin ups will be another isolated concern Tuesday and early Wednesday. A Flash Flood Watch is issued from Tuesday morning until Thursday morning for WGNO’s entire viewing area.

Overall, totals will likely be between 4-8+ inches in much of WGNO’s viewing area over these next few days with localized higher amounts possible from Nicholas. Rain chances stay consistent through much of the upcoming week beyond this system’s reach, and many spots will see locally heavy downpours that could lead to localized flash flooding with traditional drainage systems covered by debris. This is going to keep highs in the 80s. Please have a way to receive warning information on hand.

Tornadoes and river flooding are a concern, as well for just a while longer. Rain chances start to come down late Thursday into this weekend. We have more information on these impacts during Good Morning New Orleans.