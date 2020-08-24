NEW ORLEANS – As Tropical Storms Laura and Marco near Louisiana, WGNO’s LBJ spoke with Ken Graham, Director of the National Hurricane Center.
Graham began his career at the Weather Station in Slidell, so he knows a thing or two about the Louisiana hurricane season.
- LBJ and the Director of the National Hurricane Center talk TS’s Laura and Marco
- Tropical storm updates from inside the St. Bernard Parish flood protection zone
- Tracking The Tropics: 10PM update, Marco downgraded to a tropical storm again, Laura track shifting east
- Tracking the Tropics: 2 storms heading for double blow to the US Gulf Coast
- Crowds die down while wind and waves pick up at the Lakefront