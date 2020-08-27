Laura moving north. Coastal flooding and rain continues

The bigger impacts from Laura are beginning to subside across southeast Louisiana this afternoon

The bigger impacts from Laura are beginning to subside across southeast Louisiana this afternoon. Now Tropical Storm Laura continues to move north into southern Arkansas.

Winds have diminished across the area. Most places are only seeing gusts into the 20s

Coastal flooding will begin to recede as winds slow down. However that probably won’t happen until the center moves east of the area sometime tonight into Friday. After the wind changes direction it will help to push high water back out.

The threat for locally heavy rain will continue over the next few days. We are looking at tropical moisture in place through the weekend. The main band of rain today is shifting to the coast. After that look for periods of heavy rain through Sunday.

This could cause street flooding issues, but there is not a great chance of that at any one time.

Stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest on the storm.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season