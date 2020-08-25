Laura continuing northwest, storm surge already being felt

Hurricane Laura is working through the Gulf of Mexico while already churning up higher water levels along the north Gulf.

Laura is still forecast to move inland near the Texas and Louisiana border as a major category 3 hurricane.

Storm surge warnings are in effect all along the coast. At this point the highest water levels along with heaviest rain amounts and strong winds will be felt over Vermillion and Cameron parishes.

For our local area in southeast Louisiana we will see coast flooding outisde the levee system on the scale of 3-6 feet along the Gulf with 2-4 around the western side of the lakes.

If you have not moved equipment or recreational vehicles out of these areas for Marco please do so now.

Otherwise just rain with higher chances for our area coming in Thursday for the weekend.

