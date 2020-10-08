Latest Hurricane Delta track nearly unchanged, closing in on west Louisiana

Tracking the Tropics

Tropical Storm Warning is issued for Metro New Orleans

Hurricane Delta is emerging through the Gulf of Mexico with maximum sustained winds at 105 as a Category 2 hurricane.

The latest information on forecast track shows it has shifted even further west. Landfall is now projected near Cameron, Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane by Friday evening.

This is only 15-20 miles off of Hurricane Laura’s recent landfall location on August 26, 2020.

Overall, Delta’s greatest impacts stay to our west in Acadiana and southwest Louisiana. In southeast Louisiana, we are still expecting some impacts.

Hurricane Warnings (pink) and Tropical Storm Warnings (blue) now span the Louisiana coast. A Hurricane Warning has been issued for the northern Gulf coast from High Island, Texas, eastward to Grand Isle, Louisiana. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued along the Texas coast from west of High Island to San Luis Pass and along the northern Gulf coast from east of Grand Isle, Louisiana to the Mouth of the Pearl River, including the city of New Orleans, Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas.

Tropical storm force gusts are still likely on the projected path all the way to Metro New Orleans. Sporadic power outages are a possibility. Remember, just because the system’s center may not impact you doesn’t mean you won’t see impacts well east of where its center comes onshore. Significant coastal flooding from Pecan Island/Intracoastal City to the Mouth of the Mississippi River/Lake Borgne and a tornado risk will extend well east Delta’s center.

A Storm Surge Warning also remains in effect with localized 7+ feet possible in coastal Terrebonne Parish and 4-6 feet possible from Grand Isle to the Mouth of the Mississippi River. 3-5 feet in Lake Borgne/Pontchartrain/Maurepas.

The biggest risk to our New Orleans Metro will arrive late Friday to Friday night through early Saturday morning. The Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) for spin-up tornadoes. Wind gusts between 35-50 miles per hour are likely with Delta’s outer bands. Rainfall amounts will be between 1-3 inches, but we will have to monitor for localized higher amounts.

Right now, New Orleans is not included in the Flash Flood Watch. Follow along today to keep up with incoming updates as details become definitive.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

84° / 77°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 84° 77°

Friday

84° / 76°
Windy, with thunderstorms
Windy, with thunderstorms 60% 84° 76°

Saturday

85° / 72°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 50% 85° 72°

Sunday

86° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 86° 73°

Monday

88° / 71°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 88° 71°

Tuesday

85° / 68°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 20% 85° 68°

Wednesday

83° / 67°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 83° 67°

Humidity

