Lake Charles Mayor ahead of Hurricane Laura: “Get out of Lake Charles, get out of Calcasieu Parish”

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter says there’s one message for people in the state’s 5th most populus city ahead of hurricane Laura’s landfall: “Get out of Lake Charles. Get out of Calcasieu Parish.”
A mandatory evacuation is underway in Calcasieu Parish, which includes Lake Charles, Westlake, Sulphur, Vinton, Iowa and Moss Bluff.
Mayor Hunter spoke more on the parish’s evacuation order, live on NBC Local33 Today.
For more information on storm prep resources in Calcasieu Parish, click here.
