Coronavirus

Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Guidelines for Reopening Schools

Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions

Events Canceled Due to Recent COVID-19 Surge

Keeping the East Bank safe from storms

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — When it comes to hurricane seasons in southeastern Louisiana, everything changed with Hurricane Katrina. The storm exposed the weaknesses of a hurricane protection system that was a “system in name only.”

Since 2005, the east bank of the Greater New Orleans area is protected by a new system, managed by the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-East.

Henri: How to prepare for hurricane conditions

“That system consists of 140 miles of levees and floodwalls, over 240 floodgates, land-based gates, eight river gates, and three permanent pump stations,” says Kelli Chandler, the regional director of the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-East.

The system includes the Lake Borgne Surge Barrier, which is almost two miles long and is known as the “Great Wall of Louisiana.”

“It’s massive. You can drive a truck across the whole barrier once it’s closed. It’s one of the key features of the system,” says Chandler.

The barrier fixes one of the flaws that existed before 2005. Storm surge piled up between the Mississippi River-Gulf Outlet and the Intracoastal Waterway in what was called the MR-GO “funnel.” The barrier would have stopped that surge before it reached New Orleans East and the 9th Ward.

INTERACTIVE RADAR: New Orleans Weather

The system also has three permanent pump stations at the end of the outfall canals which drain New Orleans and parts of Jefferson Parish. Hurricane Katrina pushed storm surge into the canals through Lake Pontchartrain with disastrous results. The floodwalls failed in many locations and flooded neighborhoods.

For the 2021 hurricane season, the east bank is safer from storms than it has ever been.

“We are very protected,” says Chandler. “We are ready for the storms as they come.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Hot today, rain possible tonight

Staying hot to start the week

New week, same forecast for heat!

Heat Advisory in the forecast for Monday!

Look up tonight to see the Blue Moon!

Heat Advisory in the forecast for Sunday!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

95° / 82°
Fair
Fair 0% 95° 82°

Tuesday

94° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 94° 81°

Wednesday

90° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 90° 79°

Thursday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 86° 79°

Friday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 79°

Saturday

88° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 88° 80°

Sunday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 88° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

95°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
95°

93°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
93°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
90°

88°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
35%
88°

87°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

87°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
86°

85°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
85°

85°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
85°

84°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
84°

84°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
84°

84°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
83°

83°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
83°

83°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
83°

85°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

87°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
89°

90°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
90°

91°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
91°

92°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News