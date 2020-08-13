Josephine becomes 10th named storm of 2020 season

Tracking the Tropics

Tropical Storm Josephine formed in the Atlantic on Thursday morning making it the earliest 'J' storm in history

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Storm Josephine formed in the Atlantic on Thursday morning making it the earliest ‘J’ storm in history. This is the 10th named storm of the 2020 season.

Josephine poses no threat to the United States and is forecast to remain a weak tropical storm over the next couple of days. After that forecasts call for it to weaken back to a depression.

2020 has already set numerous records for tropical activity and the peak of the season is still nearly a month away. While there is no other tropical activity at the moment indications are it will be picking up by the end of August and early September.

Have your plans in place now in case a large storm comes your way. Make sure you have supplies, fuel, and place to evacuate if needed. It’s also not too late to get flood insurance.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

