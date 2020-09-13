Severe Weather Tools

Jefferson Parish Tropical Storm Sally update

Tracking the Tropics

METAIRIE – Jefferson Parish officials are giving an update on Tropical Storm Sally.

The intensifying storm is moving slowly across the Gulf of Mexico, gaining strength as it moves over the warm waters.

Sally is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 or Category 2 storm.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continued live coverage of Tropical Storm Sally.

