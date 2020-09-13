Jefferson Parish Tropical Storm Sally update

METAIRIE – Jefferson Parish officials are giving an update on Tropical Storm Sally.

The intensifying storm is moving slowly across the Gulf of Mexico, gaining strength as it moves over the warm waters.

Sally is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 or Category 2 storm.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continued live coverage of Tropical Storm Sally.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season