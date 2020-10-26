Jefferson Parish monitoring Tropical Storm Zeta

Tracking the Tropics

JEFFERSON, LA – Tropical Storm Zeta is currently forecast to bring a multi-hazard threat to the area late Wednesday into Wednesday night as a strong tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane.

The Jefferson Parish Administration, along with the Emergency Management and Public Works Departments, are closely monitoring and are ready to respond accordingly. The Jefferson Parish Department of Drainage has 193 pumps and 73 pump stations operating at 100 percent capacity.

With the potential threat to Jefferson Parish from Tropical Storm Zeta, the Alario Center drive-thru testing site will suspend services on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 and Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. The Alario Center testing site will close because it is supported by the Louisiana Army National Guard and they are shifting operations to storm support.

In preparation for Tropical Storm Zeta, residents are encouraged to gather emergency supplies, including food, water and medications for at least three days. Residents are also encouraged to clear out leaves and debris from gutters, downspouts and in front of catch basins to help rain get to the drain.

Residents should place their garbage and recycling bins curbside on their scheduled collection days. If heavy rain occurs, residents should remove all bins from the curb and secure them on their property to avoid debris clogging storm drains and the loss of bins if street flooding occurs.

Residents should continue to monitor the news for weather updates and follow guidance from local officials in the coming days. Residents are also reminded about the JPALERT System for real-time updates. Residents can text either JPALERT or JPNOTICIAS to 888-777 to stay informed.

A list of tropical weather supplies, evacuation details and other critical information can be found at www.getagameplan.org or on the Jefferson Parish Emergency Management page.

For more information about Jefferson Parish, visit www.JeffParish.net. Residents can also receive regular updates by following the Parish on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@JeffParishGov).

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

80° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 80° 71°

Tuesday

82° / 76°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 82° 76°

Wednesday

81° / 69°
Mainly cloudy with rain, windy
Mainly cloudy with rain, windy 90% 81° 69°

Thursday

75° / 56°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 75° 56°

Friday

69° / 58°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 69° 58°

Saturday

70° / 62°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 70° 62°

Sunday

73° / 60°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 73° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

79°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

79°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

77°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

74°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
74°

73°

8 PM
Clear
10%
73°

72°

9 PM
Clear
10%
72°

72°

10 PM
Clear
10%
72°

71°

11 PM
Clear
10%
71°

71°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
71°

72°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
72°

72°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

76°

10 AM
Showers
40%
76°

78°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

80°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
80°

