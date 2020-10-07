Jefferson Parish calls for Voluntary Evacuation for Town of Jean Lafitte, Lower Lafitte, Crown Point and Barataria due to Hurricane Delta

JEFFERSON PARISH, LA – Mayor of Jean Lafitte Tim Kerner, Jr. and Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng have issued a voluntary evacuation for the town of Jean Lafitte, Lower Lafitte, Crown Point and Barataria due to Hurricane Delta. The order goes into effect at 7 a.m. CST on October 7, 2020. Residents are advised to bring vehicles, boats and campers to higher ground as this storm is expected to bring high tides and heavy rainfall to the area.
