Jefferson Parish calls for Voluntary Evacuation for Town of Jean Lafitte, Lower Lafitte, Crown Point and Barataria due to Hurricane Delta

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON PARISH, LA – Mayor of Jean Lafitte Tim Kerner, Jr. and Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng have issued a voluntary evacuation for the town of Jean Lafitte, Lower Lafitte, Crown Point and Barataria due to Hurricane Delta. The order goes into effect at 7 a.m. CST on October 7, 2020. Residents are advised to bring vehicles, boats and campers to higher ground as this storm is expected to bring high tides and heavy rainfall to the area.

Share this story

Weather Video

WGNO News at 5 p.m.

Hurricane Delta is now a Category 4. Here's the latest.

Hurricane Delta intensifying. Growing risk to Louisiana.

Monday 10 PM weather update on Delta

Monday 10-5 5pm weather update

Latest on Tropical Storm Delta

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

79° / 73°
Clouds early, some clearing late
Clouds early, some clearing late 20% 79° 73°

Wednesday

89° / 76°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 89° 76°

Thursday

84° / 76°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 84° 76°

Friday

84° / 75°
Windy with rain and possibly some thunder
Windy with rain and possibly some thunder 80% 84° 75°

Saturday

85° / 73°
Rain and wind
Rain and wind 70% 85° 73°

Sunday

87° / 73°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 87° 73°

Monday

89° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 89° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

76°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

79°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

81°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

84°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

85°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

85°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

84°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

83°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

80°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

Popular

Latest News

More News